Variable but warm weather is expected over the weekend

Get ready for lots of sunshine, but also showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Most of the peaks are still above 30 degrees, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast, which was submitted to the MTI on Thursday.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected, but in Transdanubia, the cumulus clouds may increase and showers and thunderstorms may occur. The lowest temperatures are usually between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, but it can be cooler in places prone to cold and milder in cities and waterfront. During the day, the air heats up to 28-33 degrees.

Rainfall is expected in the northwestern northern counties on Saturday night. During the day, in addition to the sunshine, there may be sporadic showers and thunderstorms elsewhere – with the slightest chance in the northeastern third of the country. The wind is also picking up, strengthening in some places. Minimum temperatures are likely to be between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius, with temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius being possible in the rain.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Sunday, but there may still be showers and thunderstorms in some places in the southeastern counties. Air movement will remain moderate, but winds may intensify in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The lowest temperature is usually between 14 and 20 degrees, and the peak temperature is between 30 and 36 degrees – the forecast reads.