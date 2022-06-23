There will be a night swim at the Aquaticum

On the opening day of the official beach season, June 25, the organizers will be preparing all-day programs, fun games, and a frantic night bathing. Campus Radio is also actively participating in the event, as its presenters check in live all day, providing a fun atmosphere, but it will also be worth watching the sweepstakes.

In the evening, DJs take over the lead behind the mixer, entertaining the audience with their most popular hits in the poolside night lights. The night bathing is scheduled to last until midnight.

More information about bathing at night can be found here.

 

aquaticum.hu

