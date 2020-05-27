The Entrepreneur in ME: Time – The value of life

American Corner Debrecen brings The Entrepreneur in ME to your home, so you can join virtually, wherever you are.

Date: Thursday (28th May) 5:00 – 5:40 pm

Link to join: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79040591035?pwd=bEhqQzRuRUF1cG9WbUZvTkV3UWs1Zz09

Meeting ID: 790 4059 1035

Password: 8QD7sG

TIME – THE VALUE OF LIFE

There is a resource which is the same for all of us regardless how successful entrepreneurs we are. This is time, our 24 hours/day. Along this workshop you will reflect on yourself. How do you manage your time? Thinking about yourself as the entrepreneur of your life, what is the best investment?

The workshop is moderated by Judit Katonáné Kovács, who is an entrepreneur in the field of coaching, assistant professor of University of Debrecen and running TEDxDebrecen.