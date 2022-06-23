Apartment fire in Görbeháza: there is also a death victim

A man died in a house fire in Görbeháza, Hajdú-Bihar County, at dawn on Thursday, the National Disaster Management Inspectorate (OKF) informed MTI.

Firefighters also took a gas cylinder out of the flaming building to prevent it from exploding, they said.

Three-quarters of the night, the alarm came in a fire in a 140-square-meter family house in Görbeháza, Böszörményi Street. The bedroom of the building burned down, in which firefighters from Hajdunán found the body of an elderly man, he was told.