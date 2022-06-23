Apartment fire in Görbeháza: there is also a death victim

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Apartment fire in Görbeháza: there is also a death victim

A man died in a house fire in Görbeháza, Hajdú-Bihar County, at dawn on Thursday, the National Disaster Management Inspectorate (OKF) informed MTI.

Firefighters also took a gas cylinder out of the flaming building to prevent it from exploding, they said.

Three-quarters of the night, the alarm came in a fire in a 140-square-meter family house in Görbeháza, Böszörményi Street. The bedroom of the building burned down, in which firefighters from Hajdunán found the body of an elderly man, he was told.

Related Posts

There will be a night swim at the Aquaticum

Bácsi Éva

Apartment fire in Görbeháza: there is also a death victim

Bácsi Éva

Sixty-five wineries, forty music formations at this year’s Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *