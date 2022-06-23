Sixty-five wineries, forty music formations at this year’s Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days

Six wine regions, sixty-five wineries from twenty-two wine regions, and forty musical formations will be presented at this year’s Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, which will take place on August 4-7. will be held on the shores of Lake Békás in Nagyerdei, the organizers announced at a press conference on the spot on Thursday.

The jazz days in Debrecen are the oldest jazz festival in Hungary, it was first held in Debrecen in 1972, and in a few years, it became an Eastern European music meeting.

The city of Cívis considers it important to promote high-quality Hungarian wine culture, in order to organize not only festivals, but also to choose the city’s wines every year, and the cooperation between Debrecen and Érmellék, the former vineyard of the city, is intensifying, the deputy mayor said.

Jazz and wine will be a perfect pairing and will provide a unique experience for visitors to Lake Békás – said Réka Mészáros, the managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days are also special and differ from similar events in the country in that they will be at the forefront of Hungarian musicians and orchestras in the jazz genre: young, experimental jazz players and experienced, well-known jazz masters in nearly forty formations. they will play music in the Big Forest, ” she added.

Réka Mészáros also said that the motto of this year is – It will be a hit! – refers at the same time to the musical performance and the theme of this year, the world of percussion instruments. The latter is marked by four drummers – Ákos Ádám Szumper, Ambrus Richter, Péter Szandófi and István Baló.

She added that the festival is surrounded by the green forest during the day and illuminated by the lights and many thousands of bulbs that evoke the colorful, deciduous trees of Alice in Wonderland at night. The little ones will have a children’s corner, the bigger ones will be promised a mini-golf in the Nagyerdő in Debrecen during the festival, the information said.

MTI