Two separate terraced apartments caught fire in Debrecen, on Homok street.

Seventy percent of one thirty-square-meter property, and thirty percent of another sixty-square-meter apartment were on fire. The professional firefighters from Debrecen managed to put out the flames with two water jets and hand tools, and also got two dogs and two gas cylinders out of the buildings. The ambulance also arrived at the scene.





debreceninap.hu

