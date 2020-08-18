Traffic schedule during the Flower Carnival

Closures, diversions, replacement buses. Fresh, detailed information about the traffic on August 20 in Debrecen.

During the programs of the 51st Debrecen Flower Carnival, several points in the city center are expected to be closed from 7 am to 9:30 am, which will also affect the traffic of several DKV buses, trolleybuses and trams.

This is how trams will run

Trams 1 and 2 are expected to run on the entire line without interruption from the start of operation until 07:00 am.

During the carnival, trams 1 run between Kálvin square – University – Kálvin square, trams 2 run between Kálvin square – Doberdó street – Kálvin square.

From 09:30 until closing, trams run on the entire line without interruption.

There will also be tram replacement buses

On August 20, 2020, between 07:00 and 09:30, during the carnival events, passengers will be transported by a tram replacement bus marked 1V-2V between the Nagyállomás and Kálvin square.

The route of tram replacement buses:

Nagyállomás – Erzsébet street – Antall József street – Tisza István street – Hatvan street – Bethlen street – Hunyadi János street – Rákóczi street – Burgundia street – Klaipeda street – Szent Anna street – Attila square – Wesselényi street – Nagyállomás

Tram replacement buses will depart from the stop of bus 10.

Trolleybus traffic schedule during carnival programs

Trolleybuses 3, 3A, 4:

Trolleybuses are expected to run on the entire line from the start of operation until 07:00.

Traffic to trolley 3, 3A and 4 is expected to be suspended from 07:00 to 09:30 during the carnival event. After 07:00, t rolley buses departing from Hadházi road (examination center terminal), from Kassai road will run with sign 5 towards the direction of Segner square.

From 09:30 until closing, trolleybuses run on the entire line as scheduled.

There are no traffic restrictions for trolleybuses 5 and 5A.

debreceninap.hu