Cold Front to Arrive in Hungary

On Friday morning, the sky will be cloudy or overcast. Showers are expected in the northwest and northeast, less rain in the southeast, and mixed precipitation in some places in the morning.

In the northern, northwestern part of the country, the northwest wind may become stronger sometimes.



On Friday afternoon, there may still be showers in Transdanubia and the northeast. Elsewhere, passing clouds may disturb the the sunny weather. In the northern regions and northwest, the west and northwest wind can still be strong. In the afternoon, the highest temperature can be around +6 and +11 degrees.

The sky will be moderately to heavily cloudy on Saturday. From the early hours of the morning, showers and snow showers may form in the west and northwest. Moderate, strong northwesterly winds may blow in the northwest. By morning, the minimum temperature may drop to around -5 and +4 degrees. It can be colder in the northeast.





metkep.hu

pixabay