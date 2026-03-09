Sunny, spring-like weather continues this week

Alongside high and cumulus clouds, sunny and spring-like weather is expected this week. Daytime temperatures will generally rise above 15°C, although mornings will remain chilly, the wind will occasionally pick up, and from Wednesday onwards scattered showers or thunderstorms may occur. On the national holiday of March 15, Sunday, the sky will be partly to moderately cloudy, with daytime highs between 15 and 20°C, according to a forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Monday, the sky will remain clear over most of the country, and elsewhere only a few high or cumulus clouds are expected, allowing for plenty of sunshine. No precipitation is expected. The southeast wind, strengthening over large areas during the day, may produce strong gusts in the Bakony region and southern parts of the country. The highest daytime temperatures will generally range between 13 and 17°C.

On Tuesday, patches of thick high clouds will form alongside cumulus clouds, but no precipitation is expected. The southeast to south wind may strengthen in several areas. Early morning temperatures will generally range from 0 to 6°C, though colder conditions are likely in frost pockets. Daytime highs will range between 13 and 19°C.

On Wednesday, sunny weather is expected alongside high and cumulus clouds, though isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The south to southwest wind will mostly remain moderate. Temperatures will drop to around 0 to 6°C overnight, falling below freezing in frost pockets, and will rise to 14–19°C in the afternoon.

Thursday will bring several hours of sunshine alongside high and cumulus clouds, though showers or even thunderstorms may occur in some areas. Winds will remain weak to moderate. Overnight lows will mostly range between 0 and 7°C, with daytime highs between 14 and 19°C.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies are expected, with occasional showers in some areas. The southeast wind will generally remain weak to moderate. Morning temperatures will be around 0–7°C, with afternoon highs between 13 and 19°C.

On Saturday, the sky will be partly to moderately cloudy, with isolated showers possible. Southern winds will strengthen in several areas, with occasional strong gusts. Morning temperatures will generally range between 1 and 8°C, and afternoon highs between 14 and 19°C.

On Sunday, March 15, the national holiday, skies will be partly to moderately cloudy, with isolated showers possible. Winds will generally remain moderate. Overnight lows will range from 0 to 8°C, and daytime highs are expected between 15 and 20°C.

(MTI)