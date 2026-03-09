Teen heroes save elderly man’s life in Debrecen

In a remarkable display of courage and quick thinking, two high school students recently saved the life of an elderly man who collapsed in broad daylight in Debrecen. The incident occurred at a busy street corner in the early afternoon, when the retiree suddenly lost consciousness with no prior warning.

The first to respond was László, a student who immediately began administering CPR. Shortly after, Kíra, another high school student, arrived on the scene and assisted by calling emergency services and providing clear, precise information about the situation. The two students then alternated efforts to resuscitate the man, ensuring continuous life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived.

Kíra’s effectiveness was especially notable, as she is studying to become a sports coach at a local vocational school, which contributed to her calm and skillful handling of the emergency. The paramedics took over shortly afterward, continuing advanced resuscitation.

The heroic duo has since been celebrated across Debrecen, with locals praising their persistence and presence of mind. “We need more people like these two; they are the true heroes,” commented one resident.

Medical experts remind the public that the biggest enemy of resuscitation is hesitation. In emergencies, it is crucial to start CPR immediately using the ABC approach:

A – Airway: Ensure the airway is clear by checking for obstructions and gently tilting the head back.

B – Breathing: Look, listen, and feel for signs of breathing.

C – Circulation: If there is no sign of life, start chest compressions immediately.

Source: ripost.hu

Picture: illustration.