Áder Signs Law Lifting Government’s Emergency Powers

President János Áder has signed the law that terminates the emergency powers handed to the government and lifts the state of emergency declared in March in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the law with 192 votes in favour and no votes against. The termination of the state of emergency will be decided by the government and once a date for it is set, Hungary’s epidemic response law will expire. Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, has called for the legislation to be proclaimed as a law soon as possible so that the government’s emergency powers could be lifted as early as midnight on Wednesday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay