Four People Died at the Esztergom-Nyerges Rally When Car Ran Into Crowd

Four people died and several others got injured when a car drifted off the road and drove into the spectators at the Esztergom-Nyerges Rally.

According to a statement from the Komárom-Esztergom County Police Headquarters, the vehicle participating in the rally drifted off the road between Lábatlan and Bajót for reasons that have not yet been clarified. According to the available information, four people were killed and seven were injured.

According to a video recording, a racing car drifted off the track and swept away 11 people.

According to M1’s on-site reporting, rescue helicopters, ambulances and other units arrived at the scene. It is not yet known whether the spectators were in the wrong place or what exactly happened. The race was stopped immediately, the investigation of the scene and the incident is underway, M1 News reported.

debreceninap.hu