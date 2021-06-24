Coronavirus – Eight Fatalities, 91 New Infections

Eight patients died over the past 24 hours, while 91 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said. So far 5,431,713 people have received a first jab, while 4,619,877 have been fully vaccinated.

The number of active infections has declined to 41,417, while hospitals are treating 241 Covid patients, 32 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 3,322 people in official quarantine, while 6,073,516 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 807,775 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,971. Fully 736,387 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay