Coronavirus – Hungary Offers to Vaccinate Frontier Commuters

Hungary will offer to inoculate foreign nationals living in border regions against the coronavirus from July, the government said on its website.

Foreign nationals living in areas along the borders Hungary shares with Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria and Slovakia will be able to get a Covid jab at designated inoculation sites in Hungary. Registration will take place on site. People will not be permitted to select the vaccine administered but will get the Covid jab that is available. Offering the vaccine to foreign nationals aged 18 and older will contribute to the pandemic defence of Hungarian nationals and Hungarians living in border regions outside of the country, the government said.

Hungary has inoculated more than half of its population against the coronavirus.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay