Weather Alert Issued for Hajdú-Bihar and the Eastern Part of the Country Due to Thunderstorms

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On Monday afternoon, in the northeastern third of the country, in addition to showers, thunderstorms may also form in some places.

Intense rainfalls may be accompanied by temporary stormy winds (~60-70 km/h) and hail. The meteorological service has issued a first-degree (yellow) warning for the northeastern counties – including Hajdú-Bihar – due to the risk of thunderstorms.

 

 

Thunderstorms hit the region of Székesfehérvár and Csór as well as Pilis with intense hail, Időkép reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, on the higher peaks of Bakony Mountains, the air cooled so much that snow showers also appeared.

 

