Eve Power, Number Two Battery Factory in Debrecen, Has Started Recruiting Employees

Eve Power has started recruiting employees for its battery cell plant in Debrecen, which is planned to be built by the end of 2025, the company responsible for the communication of the project announced.

As it was written, the Chinese company is primarily looking for new employees in the areas of logistics, warehousing, construction and production mechanization, as well as career starters. Offices in Debrecen and Budapest have been established to facilitate recruitment.

The announcement emphasizes that the company is committed to being a “good neighbor” of Debrecen and becoming part of the local community, which is why the company has decided to support the local football team, DVSC, in the current season. Eve Power also signed a cooperation statement with the University of Debrecen, which includes human resources training, a student scholarship program, joint research and development activities and the establishment of a battery research institute.

The world’s ninth largest electric battery manufacturer announced in May 2023 that it will build its first European plant in Debrecen with an investment of around HUF 400 billion.

The investment will create more than a thousand new jobs. Earthworks for the battery cell plant being built in the northwestern economic zone of the city began at the end of 2023, and the construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. According to the plans, the factory will start operating with a production line in 2026 and continuously expand its capacity in a ramp-up system.

