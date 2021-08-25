According to the mayor, there is still a professional education system in Debrecen

Our city has been building its strategy and vision on education for almost 500 years. We still adhere to these traditions today. It is important for us to have a colorful and wide range of institutions for both children and parents, therefore education is also a key element of the Debrecen 2030 Program. As part of this, their educational institutions are constantly being renewed – said László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen.

A meeting was held on Tuesday, where they reported on the results of the past year and the “Wonder deer program” to help camp schoolchildren.

Nationwide, the government spent more than 3.5 billion forints to allow more than 50,000 small students to camp. They were supervised by five thousand educators in the camps, – said Gabriella Hajnal, head of the Klebelsberg Center.

According to the mayor of Debrecen, Debrecen builds its strategy and future on education. It is important to have a wide and colorful palette available to students, as knowledge will be the driving force behind the development of the country.

Debrecen must be at the forefront of this. Due to my work and position, I see the opportunities facing Debrecen in the next ten years. We can only achieve these if there is a professional education system that is in place today,

– László Papp emphasized.

debrecaninap.hu

Photos: László Papp