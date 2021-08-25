University citizens were awarded

Several researchers, lecturers and specialists of the University of Debrecen were able to receive a state award on the occasion of the national holiday and the day of King St. Stephen, the founder of the state. The honorary titles awarded on the city day were also handed over by the local government of the City of Debrecen.

During the celebration, the President of the Republic of Hungary presented the highest Hungarian state artistic, cultural and scientific awards, ie the Kossuth and Széchenyi Prizes, as well as the Hungarian Order of Merit, to several researchers and lecturers at the University of Debrecen.

On August 20, the Széchenyi Prize was awarded to János Szöllősi, a chemist, a corresponding member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and a professor in the Department of Biophysics, Institute of Biophysics and Cell Biology, Faculty of General Medicine, University of Debrecen. The award was given to the university lecturer in recognition of his research results in the field of cell membrane signaling processes using modern biophysical methods, as well as his high-level work in biophysical and cell biology education, as well as his outstanding scientific organizing activities.

The civic section of the Middle Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit was awarded the János Nagy Széchenyi Prize-winning agricultural engineer, doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, professor at the Institute of Land Use, Technology and Regional Development of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen. The former rector of the university received the recognition for his more than four decades of high-quality research and teaching work in the field of agricultural higher education, as well as for the successful leadership of the University of Debrecen, strengthening its domestic and international recognition.

On the occasion of the national holiday on August 20, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics presented state awards on Monday in Budapest, Pesti Vigadó.

Several lecturers and researchers from the University of Debrecen, including Kiss Csongor Batthyány-Strattmann Prize-winning doctor, Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Faculty of Oncology, Faculty of General Medicine, University of Debrecen, received the award from the Minister. Professor of the Department of Pediatrics of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in recognition of his decades of outstanding healing and professional work in the field of pediatric hematology, as well as his exemplary research and teaching, leadership and public work.

The award was given to Éva Paraghné Remenyik, a dermatologist, doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, professor of the Department of Dermatology, Faculty of General Medicine, University of Debrecen, former director of the Clinical Centre’s Dermatology Clinic. , and earned recognition for his exemplary leadership and public life.

The civic section of the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit was awarded to Gyöngyi Gyémgyi, chemist, associate professor of the Department of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry of the Institute of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Debrecen.

Ágnes Kathó, Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, retired senior researcher of the Department of Physical Chemistry of the Institute of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Debrecen.

Miklós László Kozák, geological engineer, former associate professor of the Department of Mineralogy and Geology of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, has played an outstanding role in the field of geology.

The award-winning mathematician László Kozma, associate professor of the Department of Geometry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, for his outstanding research and teaching work, his role in the implementation of international scientific projects and his thanks.

Ákos Kuki, electrical engineer, associate professor of the Department of Applied Chemistry, Institute of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Debrecen, has been awarded several decades of outstanding research and teaching experience in the field of technical higher education.

Zoltan Szucs-Ónodi Gustav doctor, strategic and economic vice-president in charge of the University of Debrecen Medical Center, former Secretary of State for Health leaders received the award for his work for the development of Hungarian higher education, health, and activities that support the health of the introduction of digital innovation.

The award-winning mathematician Ákos Pintér, doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, general rector of the University of Debrecen, professor of the Department of Algebra and Number Theory at the Institute of Mathematics and Technology, has decades of outstanding research and teaching in recognition of his effective leadership in developing

The civic section of the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit was also awarded to György Sárosi, violin teacher, associate professor of the String Department of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen. The award recognizes his decades of exemplary performing arts and high-quality music education at the University of Debrecen.

The vice-president received an award from the city.

Due to the epidemic situation, the ceremony held on the occasion of the city day on April 11 was missed, including the handover of the awards. These recognitions were received by the honorees at the ceremonial assembly held on the national holiday on August 20th.

In recognition of his outstanding work for the city, the Municipality of Debrecen awarded the Pro Urbe Award to Elek Bartha, Deputy Rector of Education of the University of Debrecen, who worked for the benefit of the local society for many years.

