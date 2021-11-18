Some students at the University of Debrecen can complete their internships in Madrid

Some students of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen can spend part of their internship at the headquarters of the United Nations World Tourism Organization. The two institutions and the Hungarian Tourism Agency agreed on a mobility program last week.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) was the first Hungarian university to conclude a cooperation agreement with the University of Debrecen (UD). The document was signed at the UNWTO headquarters in the Spanish capital last Thursday, where UD is represented by Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education, László Erdey, Deputy Dean for International Affairs of the Faculty of Economics, and Orsolya Jánosy, Head of the UD International Office. The contract was signed by Zurab Pololikashvili on behalf of UNWTO, László Lengid, Deputy General Director for Tourism of the Hungarian Tourism Agency.

In connection with the agreement, Elek Bartha, Deputy Rector for Education, told hirek.unideb.hu that the agreement now signed is of paramount importance at the institutional level as well.

It is of paramount importance for our university to provide the opportunity to gain international experience for all our students who require it. Today, international relations are essential in all fields of training, and this plays a particularly important role in economics training.

– the Deputy Rector for Education emphasized.

Orsolya Jánosy, Head of the International Office, explained that under the agreement, UNWTO will provide the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen students, especially those studying tourism and hospitality, with a high-quality internship in Madrid for six months or a year. The winners of the call for proposals will be helped by a UD Erasmus scholarship, which will be supplemented by the World Tourism Organization with € 350 for half a year.

“This is a huge opportunity for our students, as UNWTO is one of the top organizations in the profession,”

– said Orsolya Jánosy.

László Erdey, Faculty of Economics deputy dean for international affairs, added that after the signing of the contract, the possible extension of the agreement could be discussed, first with the students of the Faculty of Economicsrecreation and lifestyle undergraduate program, and then with other UD faculties.

– We are grateful to Péter Janech, Deputy Director of UNWTO and the Tourism Agency, for helping to establish a path that will pave the way for the diversification of existing courses and the introduction of new, even online, courses. Through its partnership with UNWTO, the Faculty of Economics can further expand its relationships with the largest multinational companies in the tourism industry and the best international training and research venues said the Faculty of Economics Deputy Dean for International Affairs.

