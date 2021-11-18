Young scientists at the Faculty of Engineering

Talented Hungarian and foreign students presented their research results at the Scientific Student Conference held at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen on 11 November.

As in the previous year, 21 students presented their dissertations at the Faculty of Engineering, whose work was presented in seven sections – environmental engineering, building, and civil engineering, mechanical engineering, technical management, architecture, mechatronics, and vehicle engineering.

Participants reported on their results in a 10-minute free presentation, and the presentations were judged by a professional panel.

One of the special features of the conference was that for the first time the faculty was able to organize a vehicle engineering section, where three English-speaking pilot students presented the results of their research, indicating that the Faculty of Engineering is conducting vehicle engineering research.

– informed Ákos Lakatos of the hirek.unideb.hu portal.

hirek.unideb.hu