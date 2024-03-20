A brass and percussion competition is organized in Debrecen

The 45th Brass and Percussion Meeting and Competition will be held in Debrecen at the University of Debrecen between March 23 and 25.

The Ildikó M. Tóth Press Center of the University of Debrecen announced on Tuesday that the trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba and percussion categories of students participating in domestic and foreign higher education institutions, master teacher training, undivided master teacher training, as well as 12th and 13th graders of vocational high schools of music and arts can participate in the competition.

Within the meeting, the brass competition will take place on March 23-24, and the percussion competition on March 24-25 at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

All rounds are open to the public. The jury awards first, second and third prizes, as well as a special prize, and the winners of the categories perform at a gala concert before the award ceremony.

(Debreceni Nap)