Thanks to this tool, new dimensions are opening up at the Pediatric Clinic in Debrecen

Pediatric surgeries can be performed more quickly and safely at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen thanks to a newly acquired laparoscopic tower capable of 3-dimensional imaging. The device, worth more than HUF 40 million, was purchased with the cooperation of the clinic’s foundations and a significant donation from several companies.



The University of Debrecen Clinical Center Pediatric Clinic is one of the largest pediatric surgery centers in the country. Most of the operations performed here are performed by our surgeons using minimally invasive techniques. By acquiring the new 3D laparoscopic tower, we want to contribute to the further development of the field, so that pediatric surgeons can perform approximately 1,300 operations per year with the best possible technique. The Children’s Clinic Foundation “For Our Children” continuously supports the equipment purchases of the clinic, last year we spent about HUF 50 million on the modernization of the equipment park

– explained Tamás Szabó, director of the Pediatric Clinic of the UD Clinical Center, and chairman of the board of trustees of the Children’s Clinic Foundation “For Our Children”.

More than half of the price of the device, worth approximately HUF 42 million, was covered by the Children’s Clinic Foundation “For our Children”. For this, they received significant support from the CATL company and the Tranzit group of companies.

At CATL, we believe that as a global company, we are responsible for both our narrow and wider environment. We are happy to support causes that, in addition to our business activities, create social value in Debrecen and its region. Such is the initiative of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen, with the support of which we can contribute to the speedy recovery of children in need of treatment. We hope that we will be part of more similar initiatives in Debrecen in the future

– emphasized Noémi Sidló, CATL’s communications manager.

The Tranzit group of companies has regularly supported the children’s clinic for more than 10 years and has helped the purchase with several million forints.

We pay special attention to children’s healthcare institutions, including the support of the Pediatric Clinic. Every year, we regularly help the institution purchase equipment. For us, the donors, it is always reassuring that the money goes to the right place, and we see that many people follow our example, more and more companies make charitable donations

– emphasized Miklós Szabó, owner of Tranzit-Food Kft.

In addition to the support of the companies, it was necessary to unite the foundations of the clinic. The Leukemia Children’s Foundation contributed HUF 10 million to the investment.

Over the past three decades, the foundation has supported the development of the children’s clinic in Debrecen with significant sums. Our civil organization is dedicated to supporting and developing leukemia and oncology patient care. This device provides an opportunity for surgical procedures that can be carried out more easily, with fewer complications, and more accurately even in the case of children with cancer. We felt it was very important for us to take part in this instrument procurement

– said Csongor Kiss, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Leukemia Children’s Foundation.

The Remény a Leukémías Gyermekékért Foundation helped the purchase of the 3D laparoscopic tower with 10 million forints from the 28 million forints per year tax offered to them.

The primary goal of our foundation is the direct support of children with cancer and leukemia and their families. In addition, we consider it important to purchase medical devices that ensure high-quality care. The surgical care of children can be significantly improved with the use of the device that has just been purchased

– added associate professor István Szegedi, member of the board of trustees of the Remény a Leukémías Gyermekért Foundation.

Levente Szabó, the clinic’s pediatric surgeon, stated that the new device is indispensable in modern pediatric surgical care. Thanks to 3-dimensional imaging, interventions can be performed more easily, and faster, with less bleeding and fewer complications, the surgical time and, with it, the anesthesia time can be reduced by up to 25 percent.

The representatives of the foundations thanked all those who purchased the new instrument possible with their donations.

(unideb.hu)