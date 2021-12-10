Start of the examination period at the University of Debrecen

The examination period started for almost 30,000 Hungarian and foreign students at the University of Debrecen when all the students studying at the faculties can give an account of the knowledge acquired during the autumn semester.

Most of the students will start the exams on Monday, December 13th, which will run until the end of January. Students can usually present their knowledge orally and in person, but in the case of some subjects, it is also possible to obtain tickets in writing or online. At the end of November, the examination period began only for those who completed their studies in January 2022, the rigorous teacher candidates, and the graduates of the seven-semester or cross-semester courses.

If the passing of the exam or the acquisition of a grade is subject to personal presence, the epidemiological regulations applicable to all campuses of the institution, such as the wearing of a mouth mask and the use of hand sanitizer, will continue to apply.

The exam period is always a serious burden for students and teachers alike, and now, in addition to the exam regulations, it is especially important to follow the health regulations.

– said Elek Bartha to the hirek.unideb.hu portal.

The Vice-Rector for Education of the University of Debrecen emphasized that the examination period affects almost 30,000 students, including more than 7,000 foreign students from 122 countries in undergraduate, graduate or undivided education. Taking into account the number of subjects and the requirements to be met, this means an estimated 150,000 exam passes for the institution.

“The exact number of successfully completed exams will be published in the first week of February, based on the statistics of the University’s Center for Study Informatics,” added Elek Bartha.

Students must complete the exam requirements for the subject by January 28 at the latest.

The second semester of the 2021/22 academic year will begin with the registration week between January 31 and February 4, 2022, and the diligence period will begin on February 7 at the University of Debrecen.

