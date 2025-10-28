Ambassadorial recognition for Confucius Institute students at the University of Debrecen

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Hungary has honored several students of the Confucius Institute at the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen for their outstanding work in learning the Chinese language and culture. At the ceremony held in Budapest, students from the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre (DSZC) and the Ady Endre High School also received certificates of recognition.

The University of Debrecen Confucius Institute was established in autumn 2019, thanks to the cultural and educational cooperation between the University of Debrecen and Tianjin Foreign Studies University, with the aim of promoting and popularizing Chinese language and culture. The expanding program offers, among other things, Mandarin Chinese courses at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

The awardees—students at higher and secondary education levels as well as vocational training—have been exploring Chinese language and culture as an elective course for several years.

At the ceremony on 18 October in the embassy’s ceremonial garden, five University of Debrecen students—Kiara Bognár, Anna Fülöp, Sára Petra Kocsis, Ádám Lengyel, and Vera Anna Papp—received the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship, which includes both a certificate and a monetary award, for their outstanding performance.

Four University of Debrecen students—Fanni Dobi, Petra Pósán, Martin Tibor Sándor, and Adrienn Dorka Vigh—as well as four students from DSZC and the Debrecen Ady Endre High School, were awarded the Chinese Ambassador Award, receiving certificates and gifts.

In his speech, His Excellency Ambassador Gong Tao emphasized that “language is the bridge of communication, while culture is the bond of friendship,” contributing to the flourishing of China–Hungary relations, which are experiencing their best period in history.

He highlighted that the embassy will continue to fully support the development of Chinese language education in Hungary, thereby contributing to the cooperation and shared development of the two countries.

At the event, the Chinese Embassy also recognized the outstanding and successful work of six instructors and students of Confucius Institutes operating in Hungary, including the one at the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu / Press Center – BZs)

Photo: Li Yantong (Confucius Institute)