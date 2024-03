A child locked himself in the car on Monday afternoon, on Honvéd Street in Debrecen, the disaster management informed.

They wrote that the city’s professional firefighters were called, who broke the window and then handed the child over to the parents.

Firefighters also had to go to a fire.

Dry plants burned in a five-hectare area near Hajdúszovát. The professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló marched in and put out the fire with hand tools and two water jets.