The police were patrolling the city of Debrecen on Friday afternoon when they noticed a boy walking alone.

According to the report of the Hajdú-Bihar police, the patrolmen immediately stopped and started talking to him. As it turned out, the 3-year-old child ran away from his nearby home a few minutes earlier. The terrified mother filed a report with the police, but the little boy was already waiting for his parents in the arms of the officers. Fortunately, apart from the scare, no one was hurt.