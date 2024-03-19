A bus stop in Debrecen will be closed for a month

The Dorottya Street stop in the direction of Derék Street will be closed from the start of operations on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, until the end of operations on Sunday, April 21, 2024, due to road surface renovation works. According to the announcement of the DKV, during the works, roads 12, 15G, 17, 17A, 22, 22Y, 25, 25Y, 46, 46E in the direction of Vincellér Street/Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Ondód/Műanyaggyár/Déli Ipari Park/Határ út, 46EY, 46H, 46Y, 61, 125Y buses, as well as the night bus 93, run without stopping at the Dorottya Street stop.

It is not possible to create a temporary stop.

For routes 12, 22, 22Y, 25, 25Y, 61, 93, 125Y, Derék Street-Jéccsarnok or Kishegyesi út, for buses 15G, 17, 17A, 46, 46H, 46Y, Gyepűsor Streetor Kishegyesi you can get on and off at bus stops. Express buses 46E and 46EY exchange passengers at the Kishegyesi út stop instead of Dorottya Street.

(DKV)