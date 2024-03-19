National police inspection: more than ten thousand car drivers did not fasten their seat belts

More than 10,000 drivers did not fasten their seat belts, the National Police Headquarters announced on Tuesday, reporting on the results of the nationwide inspection that took place between March 11-17.

According to the announcement, based on the annual inspection plan of the Roadpol Operational Group, the Hungarian police checked the use of passive safety devices for a week.

During this, the police observed failure to use the seat belt in 15,449 cases, predominantly – 11,753 times – the driver did not fasten the seat belt.

They added that 265 people did not use the child safety system, and 52 motorcyclists rode without helmets.

They pointed out that “by using passive safety devices, a significant part of the personal injuries that occur during accidents can be prevented, and the degree of injury can be reduced”.

(MTI)