A woman attacked a police officer from Debrecen

The Debrecen Regional Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a Hajdúság woman for the crime of violence against an official and other crimes.

According to the available data, on the evening of June 17, 2023, the police took action against a woman for driving while intoxicated. When the police told the woman that she was being taken for blood and urine samples, the woman became aggressive and tried to run from the scene, so the police used physical restraint and handcuffs on her. During this, the policemen grabbed both of the woman’s wrists and tried to guide her hands behind her back, which she resisted by stretching and pulling her arms, shouting to leave her alone.

According to the well-founded suspicion, when the policeman reached for the handcuffs, the woman took advantage of the fact that one of them was holding her with only one hand, and in order to prevent him from handcuffing her, she pressed her nails into both wrists, right forearm and right hand of the policeman several times, and scratched them in several places. As a result of the offender’s behavior, the police officer suffered several epidermal abrasion injuries that healed within eight days. The injured police officer submitted a legally binding private motion for the offense of light bodily harm committed against him.

The investigative prosecutor’s office interrogated the woman as a suspect in the crime of violence against an official and minor assault and ordered her detention. However, since the suspect, who lives in orderly circumstances and has no criminal record, admitted to the commission of the crimes, the prosecutor’s office ordered the immediate termination of her custody and her release.

For the sake of expediency, the regional investigative prosecutor’s office merged the investigation initiated by the police against the woman for the offense of driving while intoxicated into its own case, so that the perpetrator is being prosecuted for all three crimes she committed.

(ugyeszseg.hu)