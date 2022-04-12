It was a busy weekend for the police at the Hajdú-Bihar border crossings

Police in Bihar Crossover also took action against an overweight van, a circling vehicle, and a man wanted under an arrest warrant. And a driver handed over a false driver’s license, and he was prosecuted, police said.



A Moldovan citizen applied for entry at Ártánd Road Border Crossing on April 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. The officers checked his data and found that the Russian authority had issued an arrest warrant against him for theft, so he was arrested.

The next day, at 2:15 p.m., a man with his car checked in at the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing. During the certification, there was a suspicion that the driver’s license issued by the driver was forged. The intuition of the police in Bihar was confirmed, as it turned out, the license was made with an inkjet printer. The Bulgarian man was prosecuted on suspicion of forgery.

Shortly afterward, at 6:30 p.m., a man wanted to leave Hungary with the truck he was driving, in the trunk of which he was carrying a machine. The inspection revealed that the loader was being circulated by the Italian authorities, so it was seized and the truck driver was arrested.

A man checked in with his truck on the morning of April 10, 2022. During the inspection, the Biharkeresztes police found that the car driven by the Romanian citizen weighed 700 kilograms more than the maximum permissible total weight, and an administrative fine was imposed on him.

