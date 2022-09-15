The police are looking for witnesses to an accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, on May 1, 2022, around 12:00 p.m., a woman driving a Suzuki Vitara passenger car was driving in the direction of Józsa on Külső-Böszörményi út in Debrecen, when she did not give way to a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction as she was changing lanes. The motorcyclist braked in vain, overturned, and hit the back of the vehicle.

The accident was presumably witnessed by the passengers of a local bus – blue-white-yellow in color – manufactured by Volvo, who were able to see the accident. That’s why the police are asking you to report!

Apart from them, if anyone saw the accident, please apply in person at the Debrecen Police Department’s Traffic Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or 06-80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu