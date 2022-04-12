A thief wanted to rob an elderly woman from Hajdúnánás

The Hajdúnánás Police Station is prosecuting B.J. against a resident of Hajdúdorog. On April 8, 2022, at about 11:30 a.m., the man broke into the 73-year-old woman’s apartment. He hit the victim, pushed her to the ground, then searched for values. The woman shouted for help, so the 31-year-old man ran away. Following the report, police immediately began collecting data to identify and trace the perpetrator. Hajdunánás police quickly identified and arrested the alleged attacker at his residence.

He testified when he was interrogated. Investigators detained the man and made a motion to arrest him, which was ordered by a court.

The investigating authority is investigating whether the suspect can be linked to the commission of other crimes.

