The Debrecen police officers arrested the catalyst thieves

A report was received by the police on 11 April 2022 at around 11:30 a.m. that two men were trampling on the exhaust of a car parked on Derék Street in Debrecen. Following the signal, police officers immediately went to the scene where the alleged perpetrators were apprehended. According to the investigation, local residents aged 25 and 26 cut off the catalyst from a car but were unable to take it away because police caught them in action. Both men were produced and interrogated like suspects.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against them on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an attempted theft. police.hu