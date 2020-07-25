Student Camp Rapist Denied Parole

The judicial panel of a Kecskemét appeals court has denied parole to a man convicted of raping a student in a summer camp six years ago, the chief prosecutor’s office of Bács-Kiskun County said.

The man, aged forty at the time of the crime, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a final ruling in June 2016 for raping a student at Eötvös Loránd University’s student camp in Fonyódliget, in western Hungary, in August 2014. He worked at the camp as a photographer and was convicted of assaulting the first-year student in the early hours of August 30. He choked and beat her, threatened to kill her, raped her and took photos of the incident in order to blackmail her later. In June 2020, the convict was granted parole for good behaviour by a Kecskemét Court judge. A Bács-Kiskun County prosecutor appealed the ruling arguing that it failed to consider “the nature, gravity and manner of the crime, the convict’s previous criminal record and that past punishments had not deterred him from committing sexual assault”, the county prosecution said in a statement. The Kecskemét court’s judicial panel accepted the appeal, taking into account that earlier rulings had not deterred the man from repeating the offence.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay