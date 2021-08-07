Huge Accident on M7 Motorway

Seven cars collided at the 18th kilometer section of the M7 motorway, in the Érd area. Two people were injured in the accident, the Budapest Police Headquarters said on the police website. Four other cars collided on the road to Budapest. BRFK told MTI that one adult and one child were injured.

Vehicles involved in an accident are a traffic obstruction, so drivers on the affected road section should expect congestion at the scene of the accident. Also in the Érd area, on the side leading to Budapest, four cars collided, no one was injured in the so-called catch-up accident, but congestion developed during the scene and the technical rescue. This has been completed so that traffic can flow smoothly on the affected section.

