There will be no water in Debrecen and Kismarja on Tuesday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. notifies the citizens that on August 10th (Tuesday) it is expected that the hot and cold water supply will be suspended at 23-25. Jerikó street and at 20-24. Lehel street.


They also said that he employees of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. will perform tank washing and disinfection at the Kismarja waterworks on August 10th (Tuesday) from 9 am to 2 pm. Water shortages are expected during work.


Due to the water shortage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the understanding of consumers.

