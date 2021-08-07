Foundation of UD Registered

The Tribunal of Debrecen has registered the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which will be responsible for maintaining and operating the University of Debrecen. With this major step, the model change in tertiary education has reached another milestone at UD.

The Senate of UD decided to launch the model change on 22 January 2021.On 27 April 2021 the Parliament adopted Act IX of 2021 on public trust funds performing a public function, and Act XIII of 2021 on the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, and on funding the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen and the University of Debrecen.

In the next step of the process the Tribunal of Debrecen officially registered the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen on 30 June 2021.

The Chairman of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen is György Kossa, Chairman and CEO of the ITK Holding Zrt. Members of the Advisory Board are Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, Tibor Szólláth, mayor of Hajdúnánás, president of the Hajdú-Bihar County section of the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture, professor György Balla and professor emeritus Kálmán Győry, former rectors of UD, who are both members of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. The chairman of the 3-member Supervisory Committee is Ildikó Dékán Tamásné Orbán. Other members of the Committee are József Mészáros and László Mancsiczky. The Asset Controller of the Foundation is Géza Béla László.

The purpose of the asset management foundation performing a public function is, through the processes launched at UD, to improve educational activities, primarily in tertiary education, to support the healthcare-related activities of the university, and to facilitate the development of R&D programmes related to agriculture and food sciences as well as educational activities. The Foundation will also put emphasis on support and talent management programmes in the fields of education, research and science developed for students, teachers and researchers.

According to Government Decision nr. 1413/2021. (VI. 30.), the Deeds of Foundation of the Foundation, and the court ruling on registration, as of 1 August 2021 the funds of the Foundation will be managed by the Advisory Board, which may initiate the provision of scholarship, reimbursement and support in order to facilitate the achievement of specific purposes.

