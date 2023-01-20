A professor from Debrecen will be the president of the Hungarian Medical Association

Dénes Páll, vice president of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, and director of the Medicines and Food Development Coordination Center was elected as the next president of MOTESZ, the Association of Hungarian Medical Association. Dénes Páll’s mandate is for two years from 2025, reports unideb.hu.

The Federal Council of MOTESZ elected the new members of the presidency by secret ballot. This year and next year, Péter Kempler, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine and Oncology at Semmelweis University, and in 2025 and 2026, Dénes Páll, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, will hold the position of president.

I am honored by the invitation, but I think that this is also extremely important in terms of the recognition of the University of Debrecen, the assessment of the institution, the advocacy of interests, and domestic and international cooperation. In the next two years, I will help the current president in his work, so that I can use my acquired experience and knowledge as a leader to work as successfully and effectively as possible in the interests of patients, medical associations, and the University of Debrecen from 2025 – said Professor Dénes Páll, who is the UD Pharmaceutical and Food Development Coordination Center director and vice president of the Hungarian Hypertension Society.

As outgoing president, István Altorjay, professor of the Gastroenterology Clinic at the UD Clinical Center, will remain a member of the MOTESZ board for two years.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: unideb.hu