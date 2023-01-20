Another pipe break in Debrecen

After the broken pipe that caused the asphalt to break on Rakovszky Street, the water broke out at another location in Debrecen on Thursday morning.
Related Posts
Iris Properties
Debrecen, Laktanya utca - Spacious flat for rent close to Kassai Campus
71 m2 flat for rent
210 000 Ft
Debrecen, Darabos utca - One room is for rent in a three bedrooms flat next to Plaza
71 m2 flat for rent
50 000 Ft
Debrecen, Simonyi út - Sunny flat close to tramline
56 m2 flat for rent
180 000 Ft
Debrecen, Cívis utca - Spacious flat close to Uni
52 m2 flat for rent
160 000 Ft
Debrecen, Csapó utca - Spacious flat for sale close to Engineering Faculty
82 m2 flat for sale
49 500 000 Ft
Debrecen, Simonyi út - 4Bedrooms flat close to tramline
140 m2 flat for rent
360 000 Ft