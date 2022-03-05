Hacker Attack on Behalf of the University of Debrecen

The attack is aimed at infecting the victims ’machines, the university is asking not to open the attachment, but to permanently delete the messages.

Harmful attachment e-mails using the name and image elements of the University of Debrecen are spreading on the Internet, the institution’s IT Security Center reported.

A letter sent on behalf of the university, disguised as a request for quotation, concerning the subject of an “URGENT REQUEST FOR QUOTATION (University of Debrecen) UD72672738”, was drawn to attention. The aim of the attack is to infect the victims’ machines. Up-to-date virus protection systems on the machines can prevent this, indicating a malicious attachment, they wrote.

“The IT system and users of the University of Debrecen cannot be connected to the attack. The email address info@edu.unideb.hu listed in the letter does exist at the university, but it was not sent from this mailbox. The anti-forgery technologies used by the sender (e.g. SPF records) do not rule out 100% the possibility that others may send e-mails on behalf of the university, ” they pointed out.

The Information Security Center of the University of Debrecen requests that everyone consider the letter to be irrelevant, not to open the attachment and to delete the message permanently. A similar incident occurred back in 2020, when a letter disguised as a request for quotation containing a harmful attachment was sent out on behalf of an existing university address.

dehir.hu

pixabay