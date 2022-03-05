Wanted Romanian Luxury Car Seized in Nagykereki

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Wanted Romanian Luxury Car Seized in Nagykereki

On the afternoon of March 4th, a car transporter wanted to cross the Romanian-Hungarian border at Nagykereki, but the border guards did not find anything right with the cargo, police reported.

 

A Romanian citizen traveling in a vehicle with Romanian nationality applied for entry at the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing Point.

During the inspection, the police found that the Mercedes-Benz car being transported as cargo was searched by the Romanian authorities. Police arrested the 35-year-old foreign driver. In the further procedure, the issuing authority will be contacted.

