Man Stabbed His Partner Then Committed Suicide

The tragedy happened on Saturday evening.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the case in the framework of criminal proceedings. Based on available data, on March 5th at around 6 p.m. a 48-year-old man abused his partner in their home in Hajdúhadház and stabbed her with a knife. The 42-year-old woman was so severely injured that rescue workers could not save her life. The man committed suicide near their house. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in criminal proceedings initiated on suspicion of a bodily injury causing death.

dehir.hu

pixabay