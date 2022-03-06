Man Stabbed His Partner Then Committed Suicide

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Man Stabbed His Partner Then Committed Suicide

The tragedy happened on Saturday evening.

 

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the case in the framework of criminal proceedings. Based on available data, on March 5th at around 6 p.m. a 48-year-old man abused his partner in their home in Hajdúhadház and stabbed her with a knife. The 42-year-old woman was so severely injured that rescue workers could not save her life. The man committed suicide near their house. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in criminal proceedings initiated on suspicion of a bodily injury causing death.

dehir.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Truck and trailer Collided in Földes

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Wanted Romanian Luxury Car Seized in Nagykereki

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Man Stabbed His Partner Then Committed Suicide

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *