According to the city council, a temporary ceasefire was set up in Mariupol from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hungarian time) so that the city’s civilian population could leave in safety.

They had already tried this on Saturday, then the Russians did not stop bombing the city at all, and Russian troops also appeared in the humanitarian corridors and threatened the fugitives.

444.hu

pixabay