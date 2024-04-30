Truck Overturned on M3 Motorway: the Section Leading to Budapest Has Been Closed

A truck transporting frozen food overturned on Tuesday night at kilometer 141 of M3 motorway. The affected section of the highway has been closed, the disaster management wrote on its website.

The firefighters from Mezőkövesd and Mezőcsát went to the accident in the Mezőkeresztes area and de-energized the truck. Diesel was leaking from the vehicle onto the stop lane.

According to the Útinform website, the accident happened on the side of the highway heading towards Budapest. An ambulance also arrived on the scene.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay