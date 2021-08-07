Hungary Records One Covid Fatality, 52 New Infections

One coronavirus patient died over the past 24 hours, while 52 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,641,870 people have received a first jab, while 5,480,218 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 27,113, while hospitals are treating 76 Covid patients, 12 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,346 people in official quarantine, while 6,375,668 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 809,855 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,033. Fully 752,709 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay