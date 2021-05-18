Construction of Vaccine Plant to Begin in 100 Days in Debrecen

The cornerstone of a national vaccine production plant will be laid in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, in one hundred days, the state secretary for economic strategy and regulation said.

Hungary needs a domestic plant that can start producing a Hungarian vaccine on its own at the end of 2022 so as to “protect the life and health of Hungarians”, László György of the innovation and technology ministry told the online press conference of the operative board in charge of coronavirus epidemic response. The Hungarian government decided early on, just before the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, to make preparations for setting up a domestic vaccination plant in the country’s second largest city, György said. The state secretary highlighted the economic benefits of a domestic vaccine plant, noting the possibility of vaccine exports to the global market.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay