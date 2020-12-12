A series of festive programs await the people of Debrecen on Sunday

On the third Sunday of Advent, after the lighting of the third candle of the Advent wreath and the festive greetings, the audience will be welcomed with a number of programs on the Advent Facebook page in Debrecen, the Phoenix Event Organizer announced in a statement.

17.00 Advent candle lighting in the community space

This year, in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Advent candle lighting in Debrecen will take place in a closed circle and can be followed live via online broadcasts.

On the third Sunday of Advent, Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa, Reformed Pastor István Derencsényi and Baptist Pastor Sándor Tóth will share their festive thoughts and light a candle of joy.

The broadcast can be viewed here from 17.00 on Sunday 13 December (Sunday).

17.30 Advent show of the Csokonai Theater

The broadcast can be seen on the Debrecen Advent Facebook page, it is free to watch.

Advent greetings: Edit Bódor, managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. And Péter Gemza, director of the Csokonai Theater

1. Puccini: Bohemian life – excerpt by Kíra Nagy and Péter Balczó

2. Attila József: Kings of Bethlehem – presented by Sándor Csikos

3. Zorán: Feast – performed by István Papp

4. When to Mary to be an angel of God to the people – performed by Kinga Újhelyi

19.00 “Handshake 2020” Tamás Szarka and his band’s online show, watching the concert is free.

On the third Sunday of Advent, from 7 pm, all those who wish to celebrate will be invited to an online live broadcast on the Advent Facebook page in Debrecen.

Tamás Szarka and his orchestra (star guest: Ildikó Keresztes, Artisjus and multiple eMeRTon award-winning singer) program “Handshake 2020” will be broadcast on December 13, 2020 (Sunday) from 7 pm at the Kölcsey Center.

“My own voice, which only comes out to a few, is really a feature of individuality. My contemporary voice can be found on more than a dozen of CDs, which mark my artistic path. This is what the audience can always count on, this is the certainty that sells tickets for the concerts in advance and this is the artistic credit that produces a multitude of gold and platinum records. This is what definitely indicates the origin in the ever-expanding Europe, something like the best currency – only Hungarian! ” – writes Miklós Malek, Ferenc Erkel Prize-winning composer, in his program recommendation about Ghymes.

The eponymous song of Tamás Szarka’s concert, Handshake, can be heard here.

Everyone will be waiting for the concert in front of the screens on Sunday, December 13, at 7 pm on the Advent Facebook page in Debrecen.