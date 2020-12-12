Picture of the month

The prickly cactus fruit is widespread allover Palestine. August is the season of this seedy yet sweet fruit It is called in Arabic Sabbar (meaning Patience), therefore it became a core symbol of Palestinian national identity. If you look at most Palestin ian villages demolished in Israel, what’s left is cactus fruit and olive trees. The prickly texture is the prickle reality of occupation, while the sweet taste is the taste of belonging and the name resembles the patience and longstanding against occupation.

Cactus fruit

Embassy of the State of Palestine