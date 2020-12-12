Palestinian wins Microsoft award for the sixth year in a row

A Palestinian technol ogy expert and consultant has won Microsoft’s prestigious annual ‘Most Valuable Professional’ (MPV) award this month, making it his sixth consecutive year winning the technology company’s international competition.

Waseem Awwad, the Paris based expert hail ing from Palestine, is a senior strategic business and development manager and technology consultant for Microsoft, and has scored an impressive record of first place in 27 international competitions in the past. He has also previously been chosen as one o f the top 10 Middle Eastern computing experts.

Aside from his victories in Microsoft, Awwad has also reportedly been contributing his skills to a European team developing an advanced system that can identify those infected with the respiratory Covid 19 vir us through the use of artificial intelligence, and which is also able to measure the extent to which people abide by the preventative standards against the virus set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Embassy of the State of Palestine

pixabay