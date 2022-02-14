Orbán: Russia-Ukraine War “Must Be Avoided”

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a speech on Saturday: “A war between Russia and Ukraine must be avoided”.

Addressing crowds of supporters at the Várkert Bazaar in Budapest, Orbán warned of the possibility of “hundreds of thousands or even millions” of refugees arriving in Hungary from Ukraine if war broke out, “fundamentally upending Hungary’s political and economic situation”. In his speech kicking off the election campaign period, Orbán said Hungary was working for peace, but various state bodies were making preparations for the alternative. “We’ve got the appropriate scenarios and action plan in place in the event of a war,” he said.

